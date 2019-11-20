NHP responds to more than 100 crashes during wet weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wild weather across the Las Vegas Valley has had first-responders busy helping people on the roadways. The Nevada Highway Patrol — Southern Command says troopers have responded to over 100 crashes in less than 12 hours.

The total includes 78 property damage crashes, 28 injury crashes and 5 hit-and-runs. Luckily, none of the crashes involved critical injuries. NHP says the 111 crashes is more than double the amount of a normal day.

As the day continues and the evening rush hour approaches, officials expect these numbers to rise. So remember to take it slow on the roads, give yourself plenty of room between your car and the car in front of you and give yourself some extra time on your drive home.