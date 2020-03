LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on southbound Buffalo near Summerlin Parkway Wednesday night. NHP says he was walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

The incident occurred around 7:46 p.m.

Authorities reported the driver remained on-scene and displayed no signs of impairment.

#TrafficAlert Fatal auto-pedestrian crash southbound Buffalo south of Washington. Buffalo is closed in both directions between Washington and Summerlin Pkwy. Expect delays and avoid the area. #Drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/uOdStBfkG6 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 26, 2020

Buffalo is closed in both directions between Washington and Summerlin Parkway.

Delays are expected. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.