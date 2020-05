JEAN, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an officer-involved shooting at exit 12 on I-15 in Jean.

NHP says troopers are okay.

#breaking OIS I-15 at Exit 12 in Jean. Troopers are OK. PIO enroute, check back for updates on media staging area. No further details are available at this time. #ois #nhosocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 8, 2020

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Goodsprings Road is closed. Avoid the area.

#FASTALERT 07-May-2020 07:37 pm,

Police-activity on Las Vegas Blvd SB at Goodsprings Rd at Jean, NV,

intersection closed,

avoid area — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 8, 2020

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.