LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is responding to a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate the crash.

#Breaking Fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Las Vegas Blvd & St. Rose Pkwy. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/GDieNeEgVR — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2021

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.