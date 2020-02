LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol rescued two adorable husky pups near Interstate 15 and Washington Avenue Thursday afternoon. Now, they need help reuniting the pair with their family.

#puppyrescue Trooper Willner just rescued these two Husky’s at 15/Washington. They are very friendly, both are being transported to the LV Animal Foundation. Hopefully they will get reunited with their humans. #husky #dog #rescue #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/66ZfQOPSa5 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2020

NHP says the dogs are “very friendly.”

They were transported to The Animal Foundation.

If you have any information about these pups, The Animal Foundation can be reached at 702-384-3333. They are located at 655 N. Mojave Road.