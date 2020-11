LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol rescued an adorable four-legged friend taking a stroll on the ramp at US 95 and Valley View Wednesday night.

Troopers say the pup was a bit frightened when they got to her but soon calmed down.

#puppyrescue Troopers found this sweet girl walking on the ramp at US95 and Valley View. She was a little afraid but has since calmed down has and has been brought to the @animalfndlv if the owner is not located this sweet girl will be up for adoption. #animalrescue #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/7oXveAqN53 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 12, 2020

She is currently staying at the Animal Foundation, where she will be put up for adoption if an owner is not located.

We hope you find your family, precious pup!