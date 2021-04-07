NHP reports staggering wrong-way driver number, offers tips to keep you safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been 139 wrong-way driver calls in the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Southern Nevada’s jurisdiction this year to-date. NHP calls the trend “disturbing,” saying at this same time last year, they’d seen 128.

Troopers are offering tips to keep motorists safe on our roads, the most important of which is driving sober. In 2019, 90% of fatal wrong-way crashes involved an impaired driver, Nevada Office of Traffic Safety data reveals.

Additional tips include: