NHP reports staggering wrong-way driver number, offers tips to keep you safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been 139 wrong-way driver calls in the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Southern Nevada’s jurisdiction this year to-date. NHP calls the trend “disturbing,” saying at this same time last year, they’d seen 128.
Troopers are offering tips to keep motorists safe on our roads, the most important of which is driving sober. In 2019, 90% of fatal wrong-way crashes involved an impaired driver, Nevada Office of Traffic Safety data reveals.
Additional tips include:
- Slow Down: NHP says the slower you drive, the more reaction time you’ll have to a wrong-way driver.
- Call *NHP: You can save vital time calling NHP directly to report a wrong-way driver.
- Avoid Distracted Driving: NHP urges motorists to avoid using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. This will help you recognize potential hazards immediately.
- Drive Defensively: While you’re on the road, be on the lookout for potential hazards.
- Avoid the Fast Lane: NHP says a lot of fatal wrong-way crashes occur in the fast lane (far-left travel lane). Avoid staying in that lane at any time, but troopers particularly stress this tip during the overnight hours.