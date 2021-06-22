NHP reports June 15 fatal motorcycle crash on highway east of Tonopah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that a Texas man died in a motorcycle crash last week on State Route 375, east of Tonopah.

The 10:15 a.m. crash on Tuesday, June 15, killed Alex Thompson, 65, of Texarkana, Texas. He was riding with three other motorcyclists on a road known as the Extraterrestrial Highway when he went off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle. None of the other motorcyclists were involved, according to NHP.

A preliminary investigation determined that Thompson, riding a blue 2018 Harley Davidson, was northbound on SR375 near mile marker 4 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and onto the desert shoulder, continuing into the desert until the motorcycle overturned. Thompson died at the scene.

The crash was near the intersection of SR375 and U.S. Highway 6, about an hour east of Tonopah.