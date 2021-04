LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound Jones Boulevard is closed at Upland Boulevard after an auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol advises motorists to expect delays in the area. Initial reports indicate the collision occurred at about 11:30 a.m.

#Breaking Auto-pedestrian crash on US95 / Jones SB off ramp. Southbound Jones closed at Upland. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/moFg1CrdSQ — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2021

Photos provided by NHP indicate a white Hyundai sedan was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.