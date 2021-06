LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol released the numbers from its Memorial Day Enforcement Campaign, and it appears the long traffic delays on I-15 may have gotten to some drivers. Troopers issued 80 shoulder/off road violations on Monday.

Other numbers from the campaign are as follows:

252 traffic stops

150 moving violations

7 crashes

5 DUI arrests

1 battery domestic violence warrant arrest

NHP teamed up with Metro Police and the DUI Strike Team.