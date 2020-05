LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) has responded to three wrong-way driver calls, two of which have involved injury crashes since Wednesday.

The third call was stopped before they caused a crash, the agency says.

NHP said in a tweet posted Sunday morning that all three crashes involved alcohol.

Since Wednesday morning NHP has responded to 3 wrong way driver calls, 2 involving injury crashes and one who was stopped before they caused a crash. These wrong ways had 2 things in common, alcohol and being in the heart of Las Vegas. We all share these roads, drive responsibly! pic.twitter.com/V6tyNE8t6o — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 10, 2020

In the tweet, the agency reminded Las Vegans to be responsible on the roadways and drive safe.