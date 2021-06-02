NHP releases name of man accused of causing deadly wrong-way crash that killed father and son

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The identity of the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash while allegedly driving drunk was revealed Wednesday. Nevada Highway Patrol says Juan Cruz-Mexia was the person behind the wheel of the Chevy Silverado when it crashed into the pickup carrying 42-year-old Rodolfo Robledo-Aguilera and his father, 71-year-old Porfirio Robledo Gonzalez.

The Chevy pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 from the Rancho northbound off-ramp when it struck the other vehicle head-on.

“The other driver was drunk; he was driving at excess speeds that they had been hit head-on, and the crash had instantly killed them,” said Reyna Robledo, the sister and daughter of the victims.

Cruz-Mexia was transported to University Trauma Center in serious condition and has been placed under arrest on the following charges:

• Two counts of Driving Under the Influence, Resulting in Death (Felony)
• One count of Driving Wrong Way (Misdemeanor)

