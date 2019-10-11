NHP releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting from Oct. 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 14-year veteran Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper is on routine paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 4.

Everything started to unfold around 12:07 a.m., when troopers responded to the U.S. 95/Eastern Southbound off-ramp in reference to a pedestrian possibly suffering from a medical episode. At 12:16 a.m., troopers requested medical paramedics at the scene.

At 12:23 a.m., troopers requested additional units to respond to an unrelated male suspect who was throwing rocks at troopers on the scene. The officers tried to stop the man, who has been identified as 28-year-old Steve Garcia, but he refused.

At 12:30 a.m., troopers requested Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Air Support Unit and a K-9. Around 12:32 a.m., troopers told NHP dispatch that the suspect had been tased and that one round was discharged from one of the officer’s gun. The round from Trooper Jineal Jack’s gun did not hit the suspect.

The suspect was transported to University Medical Center to be checked out following the tasing for evaluation before he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center a short time later.

The suspect, Steve Garcia, has been charged with four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Obstructing a Public Officer, Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Throwing a Deadly Missile.

No Troopers were injured during the incident. This was the second officer-involved shooting of 2019.