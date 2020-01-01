NHP pulls over wrong-way driver on Las Vegas Boulevard

KLAS - 8 News Now
by: Caroline Bleakley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It didn’t take long for Nevada Highway Patrol to find a wrong-way driver on New Year’s Eve. Shortly after 8 p.m., NHP pulled over this driver near the M Resort.
In case you thought we were joking. This was just a few minutes ago on Las Vegas Blvd near the M Resort. A wrong way driver. Please be extremely careful tonight if you have to travel, and do so responsibly. #drivesafenv #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/aZU91IHeG9— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 1, 2020
