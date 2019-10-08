NHP post on left lane drivers gets lots of reaction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol posted some advice for those driving in the left lane. They posted a photo of a freeway message board in Arizona on their Facebook page which reads “Camp in the mountains, not the left lane”.

NHP used the photo to remind drivers about the rules of the road. They called it a “friendly educational reminder” and wanted to let drivers know if they are in the left lane and a faster driver is gaining on them, they should move to the right and let them pass.

“Yes, you might be going the speed limit or even over. Move over and let them pass,” the post said.

It also reminds drivers the far left lane (not Hov lane) is for passing and drivers should not stay in that lane.

“This leads to road rage. This is bad. If you want to enforce this, we’re hiring,” the post said.

There is a law that prohibits drivers from operating in the extreme left lane of a highway unless there are certain conditions. That law does have exceptions. Road hazards impeding lanes, road construction and passing a vehicle are among the exceptions. Drivers going too slow in the left lane can also be ticketed $50 for their first offense.

The post has received more than 1,000 comments. Many praising it.