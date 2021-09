LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says the state is experiencing a 10-year spike in fatal crashes and some of that has to do with impaired driving.

NHP will join other police agencies in a crackdown to get impaired drivers off the roads from Sept. 2 to Sept. 13.

In 2018, 133 people died on Nevada roads in crashes that involved impaired driving.

NHP wants to remind drivers that impaired driving doesn’t just mean alcohol. It can be anything that affects a person’s ability to drive safely.