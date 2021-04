LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) says I-15 southbound near the stateline has reopened. A stolen vehicle found near Jean, Nevada, prompted the earlier closure Thursday night.

This occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 5.

California Highway Patrol has taken over the search and investigation, as it is believed the suspect crossed the stateline.

#Update Police activity on I-15 SB at Mile Marker 5 (near the California state line). All travel lanes are now open. #BuckleUp #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 16, 2021

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.