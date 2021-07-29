NHP overwhelmed with community support for critically injured trooper

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper continues to fight for his life two days after he was struck by a car during a freeway police chase.

Trooper Micah May, 46, remains in critical condition Thursday.

NHP Public Information Officer Trooper Travis Smaka said there will likely be an update on May’s condition later in the day.

Troopers have been gathering at UMC in a show of support for May and his family which includes his wife and two children. More family members arrived at the hospital Thursday. Smaka said they have traveled to Las Vegas from around the country.

He also added the community support has been overwhelming. Thursday morning, the father of Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis showed up at the hospital. Mikalonis was shot while on duty last summer and left paralyzed.

“I’m super humbled. I was standing there and Shay’s dad comes up and delivers water, soda, and ice to me. Everything that family has gone through and he’s out here delivering water to us. I just don’t have the words,” Smaka said.

Trooper May was laying a spike strip on the I-15 freeway when he was struck by the suspect’s car and went through the suspect’s windshield.

Metro police had a helicopter following the chase and used it to transport May to the hospital.

“I have never seen anything like that in my life where a helicopter, part of the original pursuit, takes it upon themselves to land on a busy interstate, throw all their equipment on the side of the road to make room for our trooper.”

A decision that saved precious minutes.

When this kind of tragedy happens, Trooper Smaka said his thoughts are always with the family but he can’t help but think of how Las Vegas manages to step up when needed.

“It’s tragic situations like this where you really realize that Las Vegas is a community and it’s a community that cares.”

The @NevadaDPS and Highway Patrol expresses gratitude to the IPOF, the multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Nevada and Las Vegas community for the outpouring of continued prayers and support for Trooper May. Updates on Trooper May’s condition will be provided. pic.twitter.com/xeXY6sT71f — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 29, 2021

The Injured Police Officer Fund (IPOF) has established a fund to assist Trooper May’s family.

Donations can be made through www.IPOF.Vegas or checks can be mailed to:

INJURED POLICE OFFICERS FUND

C/O TROOPER MICAH MAY

9330 WEST LAKE MEAD BLVD., SUITE 130

LAS VEGAS, NV 89134

Donations can also be made directly to: Lexicon Bank Acct # 1601038 330 S Rampart Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89145

For more information on the IPOF, please call 702-380-2840 or visit our website www.IPOF.Vegas.