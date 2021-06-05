NHP: Moped rider dies following suspected DUI crash in northeast valley, driver arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a crash in the northeast valley.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Hollywood Boulevard, and involved a Jeep and moped.

According to NHP, the moped was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when a Jeep came up from behind and hit it at a high rate of speed.

“The rider of the moped was thrown from the moped and succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased here on scene,” said NHP Trooper Travis Smaka.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired.

This is the 39th traffic-related fatality in NHP’s jurisdiction this year.