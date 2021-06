LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash on I-11 Wednesday night.

It happened near the Arizona state line at Mile Marker 2.

Officials say a dump truck carrying asphalt was driving in the area. A witness told authorities it was driving at a high rate of speed when it approached a roundabout.

The vehicle hit the roundabout, steered off the embankment and plummeted 300 feet.

The dump truck caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avoid the area and expect delays.