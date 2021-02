LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to the scene of a deadly crash in the northwest valley. It happened near the 215 and Lone Mountain Road just after 8 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the 215 at Lone Mountain.

#Breaking Fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on 215 /Lone Mountain SBSO. Traffic being diverted off at Lone Mountain. Expect delays and avoid the area. PIO is enroute. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2021

Drivers should expect delays. Avoid the area.