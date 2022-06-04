LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— June 1-7 is CPR awareness week and the Red Cross is recognizing two local officers for their quick actions to save a life.

It was quick thinking on Trooper Christopher French and officer Mike Smith’s part that helped save a man’s life back in January 2020.

Trooper French with the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a reckless driving call where he found a car stopped in the middle of 1-15 near Flamingo road.

Trooper French (left) and Officer Smith (right).

The driver was unconscious and not breathing.

Trooper French blocked traffic with his car and immediately began performing CPR.

“There’s no time to really think and how we’re going to react to the situation,” said Trooper French. “We’re trained with what we needed to do.”

It was less than ten minutes when Las Vegas Metro police officer Mike Smith came to assist him with CPR.

Once the ambulance arrived, they even followed the man to the hospital.

“We hope the outcome, in the end, is the best and it was in this circumstance,” explained Trooper French. “I followed him to the hospital, contacted this family, waited for the family to get there, and made sure everything was set and that he understood everything that went on before I left.”

Now the pair are hailed as heroes.

“It made me want to cry knowing that he lived,” added officer Smith. “I’m like for sure this guy is dead, once we put him on the ambulance I thought he was dead. To find out he was alive is awesome.”

On Saturday the Red Cross presented their life-saving award for their efforts, as being trained to use and utilize c-p-r can make all the difference between life and death situations.

“I really appreciate it and I still believe in the community and the community believes in law enforcement and having those personal partnerships with the community as well as private industries is wonderful,” added Trooper French. “It feels really good to be recognized.”