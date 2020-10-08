NHP names new K9 in honor of Sgt. Ben Jenkins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, the Nevada Highway Patrol will be welcoming its newest K9 officer to the ranks. “Skipper” is a 1-year-old German Short Haired Pointer and will join a Trooper in the Las Vegas area.

Skipper has been trained an certified in narcotics detection.

K9 “Skipper” and Sgt. Ben “Skipper” Jenkins

NHP officials say the K9 team decided to name Skipper in the memory of the late Sgt. Ben Jenkins. Jenkins was shot and killed in the line of duty by a motorist who he pulled over to help on the side of the road in Ely back in March.

Sgt. Jenkins was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and absolutely loved his new boat. He liked his boat so much, coworkers and friends gave him the nickname “Skipper.”

Sgt. Ben Jenkins and K9 Thor

Sgt. Jenkins also worked as a K9 handler during his time with NHP, and was partnered with K9 “Thor.”

Family members also shared the video below of Sgt. Jenkins enjoying his boat, saying it shows how fun-loving of a man he was.