NHP mourns loss of 7-year-old girl who wanted to be a cop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Abigail Arias, who’s birthday they celebrated in June of this year. They went to Twitter to share the sad news of her passing.

This morning the Nevada Highway Patrol is heart broken to learn that Abigail, the little crime fighter from Freeport, Texas has passed away. Our thoughts are with Abigails family and the Freeport Police Department. Rest Easy Abigail, We’ll take it from here. #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/qf1Nhv8wSL — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 5, 2019

The Texas girl was battling terminal cancer, but that didn’t stop her from dreaming of becoming a police officer. NHP troopers helped Abigail and her family celebrate her big day in Las Vegas over the summer.

A parade of Nevada Highway Patrol troopers brought Officer Abigail to her 7th birthday party and celebrated with a room full of super heroes, cake, and gifts.

Over the past two years, Abigail had been battling Wilms Tumor cancer, which is a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys. Her father, Ruben Arias, told 8 News Now that the cancer was in her lungs and doctors couldn’t do anything more to save her.

NHP said in their tweet, “Rest easy Abigail, we’ll take it from here.”