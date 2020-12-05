NHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 95 southbound, Flamingo off ramp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on U.S. 95 early Saturday morning, Nevada Highway Patrol says.

NHP responded to the fatal crash around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 95 southbound and Flamingo off ramp.

NHP says a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the rider failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp. The motorcycle entered the unpaved left shoulder and continued down the embankment.

The adult male rider was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The U.S. southbound off ramp to Flamingo Road was temporarily closed while NHP investigated this crash. It has since reopened.

The coroner will identify the deceased rider once next of kin has been notified.