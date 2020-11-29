NHP: Motorcyclist dies in suspected DUI crash on US 95 and I-15 SB transition ramp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly, suspected DUI crash has closed U.S. 95 south at the I-15 southbound transition ramp.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Nevada Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 95 south approaching the southbound I-15 ramp when it entered the restricted access painted area and struck the crash cushion.

The Toyota was then redirected into the U.S. 95 southbound lanes. At the same time, a Suzuki motorcycle traveling south on the highway struck the Toyota. The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle, according to NHP, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and then into custody.

Investigators do suspect impairment in the crash.

#FatalCrash involving a motorcycle US95 southbound at I-15 southbound transition ramp. Southbound US95 closed. Expect major delays and avoid the area. PIO is on scene. #DriveSafeNV #buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/WIe9P0NTWr — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 29, 2020

U.S. 95 southbound remains closed at the I-15 southbound transition ramp while NHP conducts their investigation.