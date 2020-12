LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Nearly 1.3 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months, despite fears that travel will lead to more cases of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,284,599 on Sunday, the highest total since March 15. More than 10 million people have traveled by air since Dec. 18, including six days with at least 1 million people getting screened.