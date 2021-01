LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some drivers are spending the new year behind bars after being arrested for DUI.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, in a 12-hour period that started at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, troopers arrested 36 people suspected of driving under the influence. Troopers also responded to two wrong-way driver calls.

From 6pm Dec 31st to 6am Jan 1st Troopers in the Las Vegas Valley arrested 36 motorists on suspicion of DUI and responded to 2 wrong way driver calls. Troopers in Reno made 17 DUI arrests. Lives are on the line, drive safe Nevada. #drivesafenv #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/ngPHlht5oG — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 1, 2021

NHP posted the update on arrests on their Twitter feed and also posted about a driver pulled over for going 115 mph.