NHP looking for hit-and-run driver following fatal crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The fatal crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-15, about four miles north of the exit to Valley of Fire State Park.

According to NHP, a black Volkswagen 4-door sedan was traveling northbound on I-15 behind a red Indian Motorcycle.

For unknown reasons, the Volkswagen struck the rear of the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was ejected. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene on foot and is still outstanding, officials say.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or the Nevada Highway Patrol at (702) 486-4100. All witnesses can remain anonymous.