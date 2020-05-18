NHP: Last 4 fatal, serious injury crashes attributed to speed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) says the last four fatal and serious injury crashes were attributed to speed.

The agency tweeted a collection of photos containing high speeds of drivers that were caught traveling fast across the valley last week. The highest radar system check featured in the picture was 129 miles per hour, followed by 121 mph and 113 mph.

In the tweet, NHP said “this is not a tweet you want to be featured in.”

Here’s a collection of some of our fast movers from the last week. This is not a tweet you want to be featured in. Our last 4 fatals and serious injury crashes have all been attributed to speed. Drive Safe Nevada!!! #drivesafenv #speedkills #arrivealive #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/Iubh6vu5pL — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 18, 2020

The last four fatal and serious injury crashes were all attributed to drivers traveling at a high rate of speed, according to NHP.

The agency is taking this opportunity to remind Nevada motorists to drive safe and responsibly.