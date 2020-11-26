NHP joins local law enforcement to crack down on speeding, aggressive driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the next few weeks, the Nevada Highway Patrol will be partnering with local law enforcement to crack down on speeding and aggressive driving in Southern Nevada.

NHP will be increasing “high-visibility” patrols through December 7.

Speeding is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes. The annual cost of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHP remains focused on the Zero Fatalities goal on Nevada’s roads. You can learn more online, by CLICKING HERE.