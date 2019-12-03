NHP investigates fatal rollover crash that killed one near Tonopah on Thanksgiving

ESMERALDA, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thanksgiving near Tonopah. Troopers say a single vehicle rolled over and the male driver died after being ejected from the car.

Just before 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving, NHP Troopers responded to the crash on US-6 in Esmeralda, approximately 20 miles west of Tonopah.

Their investigation shows that a 2003 Tundra was traveling eastbound on US-6 when the truck went off the right side of the roadway.

The driver over corrected by steering to the left which caused the right side of the vehicle to furrow in and resulted in the vehicle overturning. The male driver was the only occupant in the Tundra. He did not have a seatbelt on and was subsequently ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff.

The name of the driver is being withheld for next of kin notification.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact the Nevada Highway Patrol and reference case number 191102484.