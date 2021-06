NHP investigates fatal crash on Horizon Drive on-ramp to I-11. (Photo credit: NHP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on the Horizon Drive on-ramp to I-11. The ramp is currently closed to traffic.

#TrafficAlert Fatal rollover crash on US95 NB / Horizon Ridge on-ramp. Ramp is closed. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnLine #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/6QKOckwUd8 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 24, 2021