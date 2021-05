LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

It happened Monday morning on I-15 southbound right after Lamb Boulevard. The right shoulder and right lane are blocked, according to RTC.

The agency is asking motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

#FASTALERT 10:40 AM, May 31 2021

Crash I-15 SB After Lamb

Right Shoulder and Right Lane Blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 31, 2021

#Breaking Fatal motorcycle crash I-15 southbound at Lamb Blvd. Expect delays and avoid the area. #RideSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.