Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-215 WB at Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a tow truck driver on Interstate 215 westbound at Decatur. Authorities say the man was hit while working on the shoulder.
The incident occurred around 7:47 p.m. NHP Trooper Travis Smacka says the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on 215 approaching Jones, when for reasons unknown, it drifted into the right shoulder. The vehicle struck both the tow truck driver and his vehicle. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Smaka says they are looking for a white box van, possibly a Ford, with right front damage. If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact *NHP or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.
“We really need your help on this one,” Smaka implored. “This is a man who has a family who won’t have a chance to get home tonight because someone failed to obey the move over law and fled the scene.”
As of 10:40 p.m., RTC Southern Nevada says 215 remains closed westbound at Decatur. Avoid the area, and use other routes.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.