Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-215 WB at Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a tow truck driver on Interstate 215 westbound at Decatur. Authorities say the man was hit while working on the shoulder.

The incident occurred around 7:47 p.m. NHP Trooper Travis Smacka says the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on 215 approaching Jones, when for reasons unknown, it drifted into the right shoulder. The vehicle struck both the tow truck driver and his vehicle. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

#TrafficAlert fatal auto pedestrian hit & run crash. Tow truck driver struck while working in the shoulder. IR215/Decatur WB. All traffic being diverted off at Decatur. PIO on scene. Media staging at IR215/Decatur WB on ramp . #MoveOver #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/XTcpH4AGtG — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2021

Smaka says they are looking for a white box van, possibly a Ford, with right front damage. If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact *NHP or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.

“We really need your help on this one,” Smaka implored. “This is a man who has a family who won’t have a chance to get home tonight because someone failed to obey the move over law and fled the scene.”

As of 10:40 p.m., RTC Southern Nevada says 215 remains closed westbound at Decatur. Avoid the area, and use other routes.

#BREAKING: @NHPSouthernComm is investigating a deadly hit & run crash on the 215 near S. Jones Blvd. We’re told a tow truck driver working on the shoulder was struck by a vehicle & then died. NHP still looking for the person responsible. Details tonight on @8NewsNow at 11. #8NN pic.twitter.com/c7FFSeGnjS — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) March 10, 2021

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.