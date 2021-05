LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US-95 southbound, just south of Beatty.

The agency posted limited information about the crash on Twitter early Sunday morning.

Southbound US-95 was closed for about four hours, but reopened around 8:30 a.m., according to RTC’s Twitter account.

