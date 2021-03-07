NHP investigating fatal crash on US 95 NB at Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 95 northbound at Eastern.
Authorities say a man and woman were on a black sports bike when the driver lost control. Both were ejected and that’s when another vehicle hit the motorcycle and the man.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to UMC and is expected to survive, according to the agency.
Northbound lanes on U.S. 95 and the Eastern Avenue ramp are closed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.