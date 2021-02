LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal auto vs. pedestrian crash on Interstate 15, near Overton.

The right lane on I-15 northbound is closed, according to a tweet from the agency.

The crash was called in around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

#TrafficAlert Fatal auto-pedestrian crash I-15 N/B near Clark County Mile Marker 108 (Near Overton). Right lane closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/1I7VFQLO3x — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 1, 2021

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.