LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash involving a truck and motorcycle in the south valley.

The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Diamond at Lindell Roads at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

#Breaking Fatal motorcycle crash Blue Diamond EB at Lindell Rd. East bound Blue Diamond closed. Media staging on corner of Lindell and Pebble. PIO on scene. #DriveSafeNV #RideSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/LfVO52UeTA — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2021

This is the second fatal crash for today. Please avoid the area while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.