LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash westbound on the 215 Beltway near Buffalo Drive. The incident occurred around 8:29 p.m.

#Breaking Fatal crash westbound on the southern beltway near Buffalo. Expect delays and avoid the area. PIO is enroute. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 25, 2020

Expect delays, and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.