LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

The agency says it happened on U.S. 95 at the Boulder Highway southbound off ramp.

#Breaking fatal auto pedestrian crash US95 and Boulder Highway SB off ramp. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 5, 2021

#rtcalerts Route BHX. Accident at Boulder @ 95 Fwy detour for both North and southbound — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 5, 2021

8 News Now has reached out for more details about this crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.