LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– Police are investigating a shooting involving the Nevada Highway Patrol on Sunday morning in the northeast valley.

The call came over at about 8:30 a.m. for a shooting near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road.

#FASTALERT 8:59 AM, Oct 03 2021

Police activity SR147 (Lake Mead Blvd) at MM 10

SR147 closed btwn Arnona Rd and Pabco Rd

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 3, 2021

Lake Mead Blvd. is closed between Arnona Road and Pabco Road while police investigate. Police advise using alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.