NHP investigating 4 fatal crashes in a matter of hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is reporting four fatal crashes in a matter of hours early Saturday morning.
The first crash occurred on Sunset and the 215 northbound on-ramp involving two vehicles. One person was confirmed deceased.
NHP then responded to a crash on the US 95 freeway and Lake Mead Boulevard eastbound ramp. This crash involved a motorcyclist and one person was confirmed deceased.
The third crash occurred on State Route 163 and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada, and was a single-vehicle crash. One person has been confirmed deceased.
Following this crash, NHP posted to Twitter using the hashtags, “#SlowDown #BuckleUp #DriveSober #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine.”
The final crash reported this morning by the RTC Southern Nevada and NHP was around 2:32 a.m. on I-15 southbound before Lake Mead Boulevard. The right lane was blocked following the single-vehicle crash. One person was confirmed deceased.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.