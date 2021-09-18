NHP investigating 4 fatal crashes in a matter of hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is reporting four fatal crashes in a matter of hours early Saturday morning.

The first crash occurred on Sunset and the 215 northbound on-ramp involving two vehicles. One person was confirmed deceased.

The second occurred on the northbound US95 / Lake Mead Blvd. eastbound ramp involving a motorcycle. One person has been confirmed deceased. — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 18, 2021

NHP then responded to a crash on the US 95 freeway and Lake Mead Boulevard eastbound ramp. This crash involved a motorcyclist and one person was confirmed deceased.

The third occurred on State Route 163 and Casino (in Laughlin) involving a single passenger car. One person has been confirmed deceased. #SlowDown #BuckleUp #DriveSober #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 18, 2021

The third crash occurred on State Route 163 and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada, and was a single-vehicle crash. One person has been confirmed deceased.

Following this crash, NHP posted to Twitter using the hashtags, “#SlowDown #BuckleUp #DriveSober #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine.”

#FASTALERT 2:32 AM, Sep 18 2021

Crash I-15 SB Before Lake Mead Blvd

Right lane blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 18, 2021

The final crash reported this morning by the RTC Southern Nevada and NHP was around 2:32 a.m. on I-15 southbound before Lake Mead Boulevard. The right lane was blocked following the single-vehicle crash. One person was confirmed deceased.

#TrafficAlert #NHPSoComm is investigating a 4th fatal crash in as many hours this morning. Southbound I-15 north of Lake Mead Blvd. Single vehicle crash. One person confirmed deceased. Avoid the area & expect delays. #SlowDown #BuckleUp #DriveSober #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.