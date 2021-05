LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver and tractor trailer.

It occurred sometime Sunday morning on I-15 northbound, near the Valley of Fire.

The crash is blocking two lanes, according to RTC.

#FASTALERT 6:57 AM, May 09 2021

Crash I-15 NB After Valley of Fire Hwy

2 lanes blocked

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 9, 2021

The agency is asking motorists to avoid the area.

#Breaking fatal crash involving a wrong way driver versus a tractor trailer on I-15 NB at Clark County Mile Marker 75 (near Valley of Fire). Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 9, 2021

There are limited details at this time.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.