NHP investigates deadly Sept. 9 crash; seeking eyewitnesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada High Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed a deadly crash that occurred on Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. on US6 at mile marker 11 in Esmeralda County, near Montgomery Pass to come forward.

NHP tells 8 News Now the crash killed 42-year Andrea Wyckoff of California, Thursday evening.

Troopers say Wyckoff was driving a 2021 black Kia Soul at the time and traveling west and the driver of a 2020 white Ford F250 was traveling east on US6 before the incident.

Courtesy: NHP

The Kia then traveled across the centerline and into the eastbound lane where the left side of the car hit the left side of the Ford.

The Kia then continued west in the eastbound lane and rotated counterclockwise and traveled on the eastbound dirt shoulder before it came to a stop.

Courtesy: NHP

Meanwhile, the Ford continued east, rotated counterclockwise, and traveled onto the eastbound dirt shoulder before it came to a stop.

The 62-year old male driver of the Ford was not injured.

Wyckoff, the driver of the Kia suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact

Trooper Shampang at (775) 482-6330.