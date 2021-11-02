NHP investigates deadly I-15, Primm crash involving 2 drivers on Oct. 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred along I-15 and Primm on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at approximately 12:04 a.m.

A grey 2005 Honda Accord was stopped in the far left lane on northbound I-15, south of Mile Marker 4 at the time of the crash.

At the same time, a white 2012 Acura TL passenger car was traveling northbound on I-15 in the far left travel lane approaching the Honda Accord.

The driver of the Acura failed to stop in time and the font of the Acura struck the rear of the Honda.

According to the release, the driver of the Honda Accord was injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the male driver of the grey 2005 Honda Accord will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Photo Courtesy: NHP

This marks NHP’s Southern Command’s 67th deadly crash of 2021.