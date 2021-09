CLARK COUNTY (KLAS) – The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on a rural stretch of I-15, northeast of Las Vegas.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night in the northbound lanes of I-15 at mile marker 75, near the turnoff to Valley of Fire State Park.

NHP tweeted the crash was a single-vehicle rollover crash. The accident blocked the left lane and troopers say drivers can expect delays during the investigation.

