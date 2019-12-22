NHP investigates 2 overnight wrong-way fatal crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly wrong-way crashes that happened within hours of each other, between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The first crash happened on I-15 northbound near Goodsprings Road in Jean around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. NHP says a wrong way passenger car crashed into a tractor trailer. The crash was cleared up around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crash 1: I-15, Jean / Courtesy: NHP, Twitter

The second crash, NHP says, happened on I-215 southbound at Charleston early Sunday morning, just before 4 a.m. The crash involved a car traveling the wrong way, according to officials.

Crash 2: I-215, Charleston / Courtesy: NHP, Twitter

The right three lanes were closed for a few hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.

8 News Now has reached out to officials to learn more information about both of these crashes, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.