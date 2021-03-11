NHP identifies woman arrested in Tuesday night death of tow truck driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified a woman arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a tow truck driver on I-215 Tuesday night.

Colette Patrice Despain, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday after an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.

Tow truck driver Ryan Matthew Billotte, 48, was killed in the crash.

Despain faces charges including failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving death. She also faces a felony charge of violation of probation, and two misdemeanors for failing to maintain a lane and failure to move to the left while passing an an authorized emergency vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.