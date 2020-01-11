NHP identifies trooper involved in shooting on I-15 near Primm, stateline

PRIMM, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says they have identified the trooper involved in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 15 near Primm and the stateline on Jan. 8. According to NHP, two of their troopers responded to assist San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers who were attempting to locate a murder suspect near the California and Nevada border on I-15.

CHP spotted the vehicle of the murder suspect, identified as 27-year-old Madison Adams, on I-15 northbound near Primm. Once locating Adams, an exchange of gunfire ensued. During the incident, NHP Trooper Jared Ramm used his department-issued patrol rifle.

Ramm has been placed on paid administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation which is being conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

Police sources say Adams allegedly killed his mother, 55-year-old Guadalupe Adams, and dismembered her in California. She was a corrections officer.

According to sources, the chase ended with the suspect shooting himself and officers returning fire.

Trooper Ramm has been with the Highway Patrol for just under 3 years and is assigned to the Primm District.

The other NHP Trooper on scene did not fire any shots, according to officials.